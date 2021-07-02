BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP asks for assistance finding a man after two similar reports of a driver approaching females in the Alliston area asking them to get into his vehicle.

In the first incident, a vehicle approached a woman walking alone in the Tupper Blvd area in Alliston around 1:30 p.m. June 23.

The man driving asked for directions and then requested that she get into his car.

The woman declined and walked away.

In the second incident around noon on Wednesday, two young girls were walking in the Robert and Barrie Streets in Thornton. The suspect approached the girls, offered them candy, and asked them to get into his vehicle. They declined and continued walking.

OPP said the man is approximately 36 years old, of Middle Eastern descent, with dark hair, a moustache and a beard.

The vehicle is described as grey or silver with four doors and tinted windows.

Police are looking to speak to any witnesses in those areas around the time the females were approached. Anyone with information can call police or Crime Stoppers.