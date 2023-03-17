Suspended, impaired driver blows over 3x legal limit after wild ride in Barrie's south end

Police arrested a driver accused of blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit following reckless manoeuvers, collisions and concerning behaviour in Barrie.

Officers say they received several concerned calls about a driver in the city's south end Thursday evening.

They say the accused was heading north on Ferndale Drive and struck another vehicle head-on while turning left onto Ardagh Road.

Police say the driver then put the vehicle into reverse and left the crash scene but was followed by witnesses, who trailed the suspect vehicle west onto Gore Drive, where they say he crashed into snowbanks on the side of the road, causing parts of the vehicle to break off.

The driver then ran a stop sign before trying to back into a nearby driveway, which police say took several attempts.

According to police, he finally backed into the garage door just as officers pulled up.

They arrested the 49-year-old man from Badjeros, Ont., and say they determined he was drunk and driving while prohibited.

Police charged the accused with several offences, including failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and impaired driving.