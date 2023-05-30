Suspended driver faces hefty tow, impound bill for speeding on Hwy 93: OPP

Police near Wyebridge say a motorist needed to call a cab for a ride after an officer clocked the vehicle speeding along Highway 93.

Provincial police say the 28-year-old driver was handed a "big tow bill, bigger impoundment bill, plus court," in a tweet Monday afternoon.

The driver is accused of speeding 147 kilometres per hour in the posted 80 zone.

The officer charged the Tiny Township man with speeding, stunt driving, driving while suspended, and failing to produce a driver's licence and insurance.

In Ontario, motorists caught speeding 40 kilometres per hour or more in a posted 80 zone face an automatic stunt driving charge, which carries an immediate 30-day licence suspension and roadside vehicle impoundment.