Suspended driver blows over 3x legal limit with beer cans 'overflowing' in vehicle

Caledon OPP arrested a driver accused of impaired driving and found the vehicle overflowing with partially full and empty beer cans on Tues., Dec. 8, 2021 (OPP_CR) Caledon OPP arrested a driver accused of impaired driving and found the vehicle overflowing with partially full and empty beer cans on Tues., Dec. 8, 2021 (OPP_CR)

Barrie Top Stories