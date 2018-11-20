

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police need the public’s help to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a string of high-end perfume heists.

Police say the women have been targeting Shoppers Drug Marts across Simcoe County and the GTA for nearly two months.

In total, eight thefts have been reported to police with a net worth of $6,000 in fragrances.

Last month, police said the women entered the Shoppers Drug Mart at 165 Wellington Street in Barrie and left with just over $2,000 worth of fragrances off the shelves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.