Barrie

    • Suspects wanted for pouring gasoline on driveway and damaging cars at Barrie home

    Surveillance camera image of two suspects in a driveway on Black Willow Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Surveillance camera image of two suspects in a driveway on Black Willow Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects allegedly damaged cars, spray-painted private property and attempted to set a fire at a residence.

    According to Barrie police, surveillance video shows two males outside the Black Willow Drive home on Sunday around 3:30 a.m., causing damage to two vehicles parked in the driveway.

    Police say the video shows the suspects spray-painting the garage and then pouring gasoline onto the driveway between the two cars.

    They say their attempts to ignite the gas before they left the scene were unsuccessful.

    Police urge anyone who can identify the suspects to contact them via email.

    Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

