

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Newmarket.

Police say several bank employees and customers witnessed the alleged theft on Monday shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and London Road.

Investigators say three men entered the bank and began yelling at the customers to remain still.

According to police, two of the men were armed with handguns. Officers say the suspects demanded cash and fled to a waiting vehicle.

No one was injured during the alleged incident.

The suspects are described as:

Black men

5’7” to 5’9” tall

160lbs to 175lbs

Wearing dark-coloured hoodies, faces covered

Drove off in a black Honda civic

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.