Suspects wanted for armed robberies in Beeton, Caledon

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are trying to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Caledon and Beeton.

Officers with the Caledon and Nottawasaga OPP detachments are investigating two robberies that occurred at a gas station and convenience store just half an hour apart on Wednesday morning.

Police say two suspects wearing face masks and dark clothing went into a gas station on Airport Road near Old Church in Caledon armed with weapons and demanded cash and cigarettes.

They say the same two individuals demanded cash from a Main Street convenience store half an hour later in Beeton.

Police say they took off from both robberies in a grey Honda CRV with the license plate BXRK050.

According to OPP, the vehicle was reported stolen from Brampton earlier this month.

Police say no one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905-584-2241 or Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939.

Alternatively, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.