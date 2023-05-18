Suspects wanted after more than $5K in perfume stolen in Orangeville

Police are looking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with thefts of over $5,000 in high-end perfume from drug stores in Orangeville.

Provincial police are investigating shoplifting at two Shopper Drug Mart stores on May 12 and May 13.

Police say the suspects are a man and woman, both South Asian, in their late 20s or early 30s.

The woman has black hair with a slim to medium build and wore blue jeans, a white t-shirt, a black jacket and a black shoulder bag.

The man has a heavy build and beard and wore black pants, a black hat and a grey zip hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.