Suspects target 'Magic Cards' worth $20,000 from Midland store

Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midland where the suspect seemingly knew what to go after, having targeted a collection of 'Magic Cards' valued upwards of $20,000.

According to investigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment, the suspect smashed the front glass door of the Event Horizon Hobbies store on King Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday with a rock.

The game and hobby store specializes in collectables, games and tabletop miniatures.

Once inside, the suspect stole several cards from the 'Magic of the Gathering Game.'

"They were inside for approximately two and a half minutes, which tells us that they probably knew exactly what they were coming in for," said the store's owner, Chris Lahaie.

Lahaie believes the culprits were after something in particular. "A Black Lotus worth about $20,000 to $30,000."

The Black Lotus and nine other specialty cards on display during the day are locked in a safe at night.

The suspect was unable to break the glass to the display unit, ultimately realizing it was unlocked and void of any high-valued cards.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.