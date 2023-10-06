Suspects take stolen truck on joyride before ditching it in Barrie woods

Police are looking for two young suspects accused of stealing a truck from a fitness centre parking lot and ditching it near a school in Barrie.

"The gentleman was working out at LA Fitness, and two suspects broke into his locker and stole his gym bag with his truck keys in it," said Sgt. Doug Henderson.

Police say the suspects, described as two young males, went for a joyride in the stolen vehicle before dumping it in the bush behind Ferndale Woods Elementary School on Ferndale Drive.

Officers say someone called in to report the truck had been spotted parked in the woods.

Police say the incident did not impact the school.