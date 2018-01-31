

Barrie police says two people stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from three stores in Georgian Mall in just 15 minutes.

According to investigators, a man and a woman entered Le Chateau, RW & Co, and Sport Chek on Tuesday, at around 2 p.m.

Police say the suspects stole brand name sunglasses and clothing. In each theft, the pair is only seen on surveillance video for less than three minutes before leaving the store.

The total value of everything stolen is estimated at $8,000.

Employees tell police that the woman spoke with what’s believed to be a French accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.