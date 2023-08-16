Suspects sought in series of thefts from Muskoka store

Police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help identifying suspects accused in a series of thefts over two months from a grocery store.

Provincial police say the unknown suspects went into a Gravenhurst grocery store four times during July and August and stole thousands of dollars worth of goods, primarily from the Health and Beauty section.

Police released images of two men wanted in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.