BARRIE, ONT. -- The South Simcoe Police hope the public can identify suspects they say stole a Jeep from a dealership, then another vehicle from a gas station before they helped themselves to free gas days later.

A white BMW X3 was taken from a gas station around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 88 at Highway 400 in Bradford on Thurs., April 22. Witnesses say a dark-coloured Jeep appeared to be following the BMW as it fled the scene.

Then on Tues., April 27, around 5:10 p.m., the BMW was used in a gas and dash at a gas station on Highway 89 at Highway 400 in Innisfil.

That night, police found the dark-coloured Jeep in Mississauga and discovered it was also stolen but from a dealership in Etobicoke.

Investigators are hoping the security camera images and video will help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information can call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers.