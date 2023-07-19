Suspects sought in distraction theft in Barrie

Police need the public's help identifying two wanted men about a distraction theft that happened at an east-end grocery store June 8.

A woman was approached by a man in the aisle of a store who asked her about a grocery item.

As she was briefly drawn away from her shopping cart, a second man approached the cart, unzipped her purse and stole several credit, points and bank cards.

Within minutes of the interaction, the woman began receiving notifications that her credit cards were already being used.

Before she could cancel all the stolen cards, the men were able to buy more than $1,400 of goods from a nearby department store.

Police are trying to identify two male suspects who were captured on the grocery store's video surveillance system.

Suspect 1 is described as non-white, with a thin build, wearing white high-top running shoes, blue jeans, a collared navy button-up shirt over a white shirt and a black ball cap with a white logo.

He appears to be 25-to-35 years of age and has a black chin-strap-style beard.

Suspect 2 is described also described as non-white, with a medium build, wearing white Nike high-top shoes, black pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt and a gray ball cap. He appears to be clean-shaven and approximately 25-35 years of age.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigating officers at 705-725-7025, ext.2634.