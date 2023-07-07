Suspects sought in Bolton armed robbery
Police in Bolton are investigating an armed robbery that allegedly took place during a business transaction.
According to provincial police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of True Blue Crescent.
Police say the alleged victim attended the area "to complete a business transaction" and was met with a man armed with a gun who demanded cash and his car keys.
Police say three men were seen getting into the 2021 Nissan Kick with the licence plate CCBY743 and speeding away from the scene.
Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant dash cam footage, home surveillance videos, or photos of the area between 10 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. on Thursday. Images and videos can be submitted online.
Police urge anyone with information that could assist in the case to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
