Suspects set fire to portable toilets in Severn Township
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:26PM EDT
Orillia OPP releases surveillance video of two suspects wanted for arson on April 24, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police are looking to identify two men accused of arson in Severn Township.
The two suspects were caught on camera setting portable toilets on fire on Nicolls Line on Friday night.
The footage shows the suspects driving up to the units in a light-coloured Dodge pickup truck.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.