Suspects in shoplifting spree sought

Provincial police are looking for the public's help locating two people accused of nabbing beauty items from a Gravenhurst grocery store on several occasions.

On both Oct. 4 and Nov. 5, two people captured on video surveillance pocketed tooth-whitening strips, smoking cessation products, as well as razors.

Police say the total value of the two visits to the grocery store was approximately $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122.