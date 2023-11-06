BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspects found sleeping in stolen vehicle try to flee police and crash into ambulance: OPP

    File photo. (CTV News) File photo. (CTV News)

    Two men found sleeping in an allegedly stolen vehicle in an Orangeville parking lot face several charges after police say they attempted to flee the scene, crashed the car and ran.

    According to Dufferin OPP, officers took a call about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Fourth Avenue late Saturday morning.

    Police say paramedics tried to wake the napping men, and when the driver awoke, he reversed the vehicle, crashing into the ambulance, attempting to take off.

    Police say the two men then exited the car and bolted on foot, and a witness to the collision ran after them, helping the officers with the arrest.

    They charged a 60-year-old man of no fixed address with obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle.

    A 30-year-old man from Brampton faces similar charges, plus operation while prohibited, failing to comply with a probation order, and personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice.

    Both men were held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

