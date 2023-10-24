Suspects break into hardware store twice in same night: OPP

Police are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into a Dufferin County hardware store overnight on Sunday and later returning to steal the store's safe.

According to Dufferin OPP, the first incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the retail store on County Road 109 in Grand Valley.

Officers reviewed security footage and said a dark-coloured SUV pull into the store's parking lot, and a suspect wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, facial covering, and gloves pried the glass off the side door to access the building.

The suspect was inside the store until 2:45 a.m. and left in the SUV heading east on County Road 109.

It's unclear if anything was taken at that time.

Police say the suspect vehicle returned to the store just after 4 a.m., and the same suspect got out and entered the building.

A second suspect exited the driver's seat wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a surgical-style facial mask, orange gloves, blue jeans, and blue running shoes.

Police say security video shows the first suspect dropping a safe from a second-storey window, and the other suspect loading it onto a dolly.

Both suspects then put the safe into the back of the vehicle, and by 4:30 a.m., they drove off , again heading east on County Road 109.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities.