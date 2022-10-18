Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie

Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.

Traffic came to a halt when an officer stopped in front of the suspect’s vehicle and drew his weapon Tuesday afternoon.

The road was briefly blocked as police handcuffed the suspects.

Barrie police say the two suspects were taken into custody for a theft-related investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say the two accused will likely be held pending a bail hearing.