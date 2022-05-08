Suspects arrested following stabbing of Barrie teen

Multiple people have been arrested and charged following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

Barrie police have not confirmed just how many people were arrested but did confirm that the male individuals are residents of Barrie and were taken into police custody throughout the weekend between May 7th and 8th.

On April 30th the 16-year-old was stabbed in the johnson street area near the imperial towers building in Barrie.

The victim was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

According to police, the incident was isolated and Barrie police are expected to provide more details in the days ahead.