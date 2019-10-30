York Regional Police are looking for two men accused of restraining employees at a cell phone store in Aurora and robbing the place.

Police say the brazen robbery happened on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Wellington Street East, just west of Highway 404.

They claim the men wore masks and used zip ties to restrain the workers and took off with a bunch of phones.

Investigators say the employees were not physically hurt.

They are asking for the public to help identify the men who are described as having dark skin and being between 25 to 30 years old.

Investigators remind businesses that having and maintaining security cameras is important to solving these cases.

"Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have tremendous impact during court proceedings."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.