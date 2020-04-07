BARRIE -- Orillia OPP is on the hunt for two suspects accused of firing multiple shots during an alleged robbery.

Provincial police were called to a residence on Mississaga Street West around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say one of the accused fired a gun while demanding items from the occupants at the residence. They say the suspects and occupants ran from the scene before police arrived.

No one was injured.

Officers say they found one suspect at a business on West Street South after a short foot pursuit. A second suspect was later arrested without incident.

A 27-year-old Barrie man and 32-year-old Orillia woman face multiple charges in relation to the incident, including armed robbery and disguise with intent.

According to police, two other people involved in the robbery are still on the loose, but officers say they know who they are.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police. Officers say they don't believe there is any risk to the public, but state, "keep personal safety in mind when dealing with individuals involved in these types of incidents."

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is investigating.