BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are looking for two individuals accused of wielding a gun inside an Orillia house and then taking off.

The details are limited, but police say a man and woman armed with a gun went into the residence in the Coldwater Street area, and an assault happened.

Police say the pair took a cab to the King City area where they got out and took off on foot.

Police from multiple agencies are hoping to locate the suspects and the weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.