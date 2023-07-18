Suspected impaired driver on Highway 400 charged with having open liquor

Provincial police arrested a motorist on Highway 400 after a concerned call was placed to 911 about a possible impaired driver.

Aurora OPP says the pickup truck hauling a boat was located in the southbound lanes near Teston Road in Vaughan Monday evening.

Police allege officers found open liquor inside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old man from Stoney Creek faces charges of impaired driving, over 80 blood alcohol, and having open liquor.

He was handed an immediate 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was towed away to an impound yard, where it will remain for seven days.