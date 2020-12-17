BARRIE, ONT. -- A 55-year-old woman faces an impaired driving charge after provincial police say she nearly hit an officer while travelling along Highway 400.

According to the OPP, the officer was walking back to his cruiser when he narrowly missed being struck by the woman's vehicle as it swerved along the highway through Tay Township late Thursday afternoon.

They say the officer found the vehicle stuck in the snow in the centre median a short distance away.

The OPP says the woman was trying to get out of the car when the officer approached.

The Jackson's Point woman was arrested and lost her licence for 90 days. Her vehicle was towed to an impound lot for seven days.