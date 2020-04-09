BARRIE -- A 69-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing his car in Springwater Township.

The driver went off the roadway on Phelpston Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Huronia West OPP says this is the third alleged impaired driver that has been arrested in just 24 hours.

The driver, in this case, was released with a June court date.