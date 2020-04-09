Suspected impaired driver crashes in Springwater Township
Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 3:06PM EDT
A single-vehicle car crashed in Springwater Township on Phelpston Road on Thurs., April 9, 2020. (Huronia West OPP)
BARRIE -- A 69-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing his car in Springwater Township.
The driver went off the roadway on Phelpston Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Huronia West OPP says this is the third alleged impaired driver that has been arrested in just 24 hours.
The driver, in this case, was released with a June court date.