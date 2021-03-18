BARRIE, ONT. -- A 56-year-old man was arrested after two collisions and a slew of driving infractions, police say.

Dufferin provincial police say they received multiple concerned calls about a driver who they say crashed into another vehicle, ran a red light and blew through stop signs.

Police say the vehicle ended up slamming over a curb onto the front lawn of a property before crashing between two houses.

The accused was arrested and charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.