Suspected fentanyl seized during Highway 93 traffic stop: OPP

Provincial police arrested two people during a traffic stop in Springwater Township and allegedly seized suspected fentanyl believed to be destined for north Simcoe communities.

According to OPP, the traffic stop on Highway 93 Wednesday afternoon was part of an ongoing police investigation.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from North York, and his passenger, a 20-year-old from Toronto, face drug-trafficking charges.

The passenger was also charged with court-related offences.

Both were released from police custody and are expected to answer to the charges in court at a later date.