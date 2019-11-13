Barrie investigators are looking for two arson suspects who they believe were significantly burned during the incident.

Police recovered surveillance video after a suspicious early morning fire at the 400 Auto Collision Shop on George Street in Barrie on Sunday.

Police say a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up to the shop around 3:30 in the morning, and two suspects got out and gained entry to the building.

Soon after, the footage shows smoke and flames erupt from inside, and the suspects can be seen running from business, one of whom appears to be fully engulfed in flames.

"The suspect appears to remove an item of clothing that is on fire, and both suspects return to the vehicle and drive away," stated the police release.

Barrie police are looking for the culprits who they believe will have obvious injuries and would likely require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.