BARRIE, ONT -- Police are investigating suspected arson at a Barrie home, which led to more than $100,000 in damage.

The alleged crime happened at a house on Columbia Road in April in the city's south-end.

The homeowners woke up at 1:30 a.m. after hearing a loud noise at the back of their property. When they went to see what happened, they discovered their BBQ had been knocked over and their deck cushions were set on fire.

The fire spread quickly until flames engulfed the back of their home.

The Barrie Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but the rear of the home was significantly damaged due to the flames and smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshall determined the fire was set intentionally and it is currently being investigated as arson.

Any witnesses are encouraged to reach out to police.