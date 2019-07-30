

Police say they have arrested a Barrie man accused of a series of armed robberies that occurred throughout the city of Barrie over the last six months.

Police say they nabbed the 28-year-old suspect after another alleged robbery happened on July 20th at a convenience store on Cundles Road.

During the arrest, officers say they tied together the similarities of five other armed robberies dating back to January.

The accused faces more than 30 charges, including armed robbery and possession of weapon intended for dangerous use.