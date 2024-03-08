Suspect wanted in sushi restaurant robber steals cash register
Police seek to identify a suspect accused of robbing a sushi restaurant in Collingwood at knifepoint.
Provincial police were called by a server Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to Kitcho Sushi after she had locked herself in a back room.
Police arrived to hear that a man wearing a ski mask had brandished a knife and demanded the cash register be opened.
Once the server had barricaded herself in a secure room, the man took the cash register and left in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a white male with a skinny build, approximately six feet tall, and about 35 to 40 years of age. He was believed to be wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark jacket.
He might have been carrying the cash register.
Collingwood OPP is seeking the public's assistance and requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this incident contact the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
