BARRIE
Barrie

    Suspect wanted in smash-and-grab at Muskoka retail store

    Broken glass appears in a stock photo. Broken glass appears in a stock photo.
    Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a business in Gravenhurst after a suspect allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

    According to police, a suspect broke a window to get into a retail store on Muskoka Road South near Sharpe Street around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

    They say the culprit grabbed a cash box containing money and took off on foot, heading south.

    Police found the cash box in a nearby parking lot, but the money was gone.

    The suspect wore dark clothing, including a black jacket with a blue hoodie over his head, and appeared to have his face covered.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers as the investigation is ongoing.

