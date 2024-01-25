Suspect wanted in smash-and-grab at Muskoka retail store

Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a business in Gravenhurst after a suspect allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, a suspect broke a window to get into a retail store on Muskoka Road South near Sharpe Street around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say the culprit grabbed a cash box containing money and took off on foot, heading south.

Police found the cash box in a nearby parking lot, but the money was gone.

The suspect wore dark clothing, including a black jacket with a blue hoodie over his head, and appeared to have his face covered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers as the investigation is ongoing.