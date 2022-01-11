Suspect wanted in Gravenhurst home invasion

Police say they are looking for a suspect involved in an armed home invasion in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP says a man armed with a weapon entered a home on Gravenhurst Parkway on Sunday night and demanded cash from the occupant.

Officers with the K9 unit and the Emergency Response Team searched the area but could not find the suspect, who police say took off on foot.

Police say there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

The suspect is roughly five feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was dressed in black and wore a black balaclava.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.