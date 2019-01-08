

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are on the hunt for a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Vaughan.

Police say a 21-year-old man reported he was stabbed following an altercation at a nightclub on Interchange Way on Sunday, December 23.

Police say the victim and suspect got into an argument inside the club and as the incident escalated and became physical, they were kicked out.

According to police, the suspect waited in the parking lot for the victim and when he approached the suspect stabbed him and drove off.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accused is described as a black man with a medium build, short black hair, wearing a light-coloured shirt and driving a white Mazda with damage to one side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police released this surveillance video of the suspect.