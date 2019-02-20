

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police officers are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week.

Police say that on Friday just before 6 p.m. the suspect entered a convenience store located in a small plaza on Innisfil Street and went directly behind the counter. He allegedly showed the clerk a weapon and demanded the employee lay on the ground.

Police say the suspect took a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

The employee was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a tall, younger adult man with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, with a black mask covering his face. He wore black pants with a Nike logo on the thigh, gloves and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.