Suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery in Barrie
Surveillance image shows a man wearing all black emptying a cash register from a convenience store in Barrie, Ont. on Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 (Barrie Police Services)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 1:16PM EST
Barrie Police officers are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week.
Police say that on Friday just before 6 p.m. the suspect entered a convenience store located in a small plaza on Innisfil Street and went directly behind the counter. He allegedly showed the clerk a weapon and demanded the employee lay on the ground.
Police say the suspect took a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
The employee was not physically injured.
The suspect is described as a tall, younger adult man with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, with a black mask covering his face. He wore black pants with a Nike logo on the thigh, gloves and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.