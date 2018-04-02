

CTV Barrie





A man who allegedly robbed a Barrie convenience store at knifepoint has surrendered to police.

The 24-year-old man turned himself over to Barrie police on Thursday. He has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to investigators, the accused pulled out a knife and demanded money from a clerk at the Circle K on Duckworth Street on Tuesday.

A small amount of money was handed over during the robbery. No one was injured.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.