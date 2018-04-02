Featured
Suspect wanted for knifepoint robbery turns himself in
Barrie, Ont. police released this image of a suspect wanted for a robbery at a Circle K on Duckworth Street.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 1:52PM EDT
A man who allegedly robbed a Barrie convenience store at knifepoint has surrendered to police.
The 24-year-old man turned himself over to Barrie police on Thursday. He has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to investigators, the accused pulled out a knife and demanded money from a clerk at the Circle K on Duckworth Street on Tuesday.
A small amount of money was handed over during the robbery. No one was injured.
The accused will appear in court at a later date.