Provincial police are on the hunt for a man wanted for several offences in Arran-Elderslie.

Police say that on January 10 just before 8:30 in the morning, officers were investigating a suspect's vehicle when the man drove off, hitting two police cruisers and injuring one officer.

The injured officer fired his weapon at the suspect. Investigators say it is not known if he was injured.

Three days later, on January 13, shortly before 2 p.m. officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned in South Bruce at the Howick Minto Townline.

The OPP says Jeremy Jason Hogg, also known as Jeremy Gerrard, is wanted in connection with this incident.

Police warn the suspect should not be approached. If spotted, contact police by calling 911 immediately.