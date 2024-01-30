BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Barrie convenience store

    Police released an image captured from surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Circle K on Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police released an image captured from surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Circle K on Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Share

    Police in Barrie are looking to identify a flannel-wearing suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a north-end convenience store.

    Police say the suspect entered a Circle K on Duckworth Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday armed with a kitchen-style knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

    They say the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and packaged smokes, and the suspect took off on foot.

    He was last seen running off through the parking lot toward Sylvia Street.

    The suspect is a white man, between five feet eight and five feet 10 inches tall. He wore a red, black and grey flannel button shirt with a black hoodie, a grey toque, and black, red and white Nike sneakers with red laces.

    Police released an image captured from surveillance video of a suspect's unique shoes in hopes it will help identify him in connection with an armed robbery at a Circle K on Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Jan. 29, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    Police say his face was covered with a light brown mask.

    "His footwear may be a key to his identity as his red and black coloured Nike shoes with red laces are believed to be somewhat unique," police stated in a release.

    Despite two robberies being reported in just under five hours in the same area, police say they don't believe they are connected.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News