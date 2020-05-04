BARRIE -- Orillia OPP is looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a young person on a bike on Saturday.

Police say the victim was biking on Atherley Road east of Forest Avenue just after 8 p.m. when the man pushed him off his bike.

They allege the man started to damage the bicycle, and when the victim tried to stop him, police say he pulled out a knife.

The suspect then left the area.

He is described as a white man, between 30 to 40 years old, five-foot-ten-inches tall and 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black balaclava, black pants, a black and white checkered shirt and a black backpack.

He was seen riding a dark-coloured mountain bike as he left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP.