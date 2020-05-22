BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of an assault that allegedly happened on a trail in Collingwood.

Officers say a woman walking on a trail in the area of the Awen' Gathering Place just north of First and Cedar streets was alleged assaulted shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday by an unknown man.

Police say the victim wasn't physically injured and was able to get away and call for help.

Officers and the K9 unit were unable to find the man and are appealing to the public for help.

Police say the suspect was wearing a long black trench coat, a grey togue and had a long dark-coloured beard.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Collingwood/Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.