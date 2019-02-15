

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are searching for a man after a convenience store robbery in the city’s north end.

Police say a man walked into the Circle K on Duckworth Street on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and demanded money.

According to officers, the suspect calmly turned and walked out of the store after the alleged robbery and continued across the plaza parking lot back towards Duckworth Street.

Police and the K9-unit were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a green camouflage jacket, black hoodie, green camouflage toque with black trim, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.