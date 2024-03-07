BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect wanted following fast-food robbery in Orangeville

    Police release images of a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in in Orangeville, Ont., on March 2, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police release images of a suspect allegedly involved in a break-in in Orangeville, Ont., on March 2, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Police are on the hunt for a suspect accused of breaking into a fast-food business in Orangeville.

    OPP says the incident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

    Security footage revealed that a white male cut open a box outside the building that held the key and let himself in.

    Once inside the building, the suspect took the cash tray and the safe.

    He wore a black jacket with fur lining, dark pants, red shoes, and a black and red baseball cap.

    Police received reports that a black minivan was spotted in the vicinity just before the robbery. It's unclear if the vehicle is linked to the crime.

    Dufferin OPP is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact it at 1-888-310-1122.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News