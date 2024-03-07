Suspect wanted following fast-food robbery in Orangeville

Police are on the hunt for a suspect accused of breaking into a fast-food business in Orangeville.

OPP says the incident occurred just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Security footage revealed that a white male cut open a box outside the building that held the key and let himself in.

Once inside the building, the suspect took the cash tray and the safe.

He wore a black jacket with fur lining, dark pants, red shoes, and a black and red baseball cap.

Police received reports that a black minivan was spotted in the vicinity just before the robbery. It's unclear if the vehicle is linked to the crime.

Dufferin OPP is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact it at 1-888-310-1122.