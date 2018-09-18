

CTV Barrie





Police are on the hunt for a 19-year-old Newmarket man in connection with an armed robbery in Newmarket.

Police say a 17-year-old boy reported being robbed on Friday before 8 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive. Police say the teen was approached by the suspect who demanded his belongings and showed him a handgun.

Police say the accused is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police are warning the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information should contact police or call 911 if you see the suspect.