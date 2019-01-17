

CTV Barrie





Dufferin OPP is investigating an indecent act reported around the Mono Community Centre on Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened between 4 and 5 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man with some facial hair. He was wearing a Toronto Raptors hoodie.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have information about the suspect is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.