Suspect wanted by police for an indecent act in Mono
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:43AM EST
Dufferin OPP is investigating an indecent act reported around the Mono Community Centre on Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened between 4 and 5 p.m.
The suspect is described as a black man with some facial hair. He was wearing a Toronto Raptors hoodie.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have information about the suspect is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.