Suspect wanted after victim robbed at knifepoint in Barrie

Detectives hope to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery in Barrie where police say the victim was held at knifepoint and led to a drive-thru ATM.

According to police, the suspect led the victim to the back of the Scotia Bank on Collier Street shortly after 9 a.m. on Sun., June 25.

Police say the suspect withdrew money using the victim's bank card and personal identification number.

They released images of the suspect, who is described as a white man, 25 to 40 years old, five feet eight inches to six feet tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and a full brown beard.

He wore a dark, possibly grey, t-shirt with a yellow logo reading 'Georgian Equipment Orillia' on the left chest, a black undershirt, red shorts, and a carried a backpack. Police released an image of a backpack allegedly carried by a suspect in an armed robbery in Barrie, Ont., on June 25, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)Police say the backpack's upper section is grey with a horizontal stripe and a pull-string compartment at the top.

The lower section is darker, possibly black, with three vertical black stripes, possibly Adidas, and a horizontal zip pocket at the front with a grey logo in the bottom right corner and a white logo in the bottom left corner.

Police urge anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact the detective on the case at 705-725-7025, extension 2743.