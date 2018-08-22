

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a daytime break-in in Severn Township.

OPP was called to a home on Telford Line on Tuesday when a homeowner came home to find the rear door of the house had been forced open. Police say a quantity of jewellery, power tools and keys to recreational vehicles had been stolen.

Police say a neighbour noticed the suspect at the victim’s residence around 12:30 p.m. The neighbour told police the man knocked on the door of the house several times and when confronted he claimed to be selling carpet cleaning services. The suspect allegedly said he would take the carpets off the property to be cleaned. Police say the man failed to produce any identification or a business card when asked.

The accused is described as a man, 35 to 40 years old, 5’8” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a red shirt and hat.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect or a white pickup truck with a black grille in the Severn Township area, particularly in the Cambrian Road and Telford Line area.