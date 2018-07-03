

CTV Barrie





One man is still at large after a police chase in Barrie Saturday evening.

Provincial police say they responded to a driving complaint call for a possible impaired driver.

According to OPP, a white Kia Forte failed to pull-over, which prompted a police pursuit around 7 pm on Saturday.

The car later crashed, but the two men inside fled on foot. A 21-year-old man from North York was arrested, but the other remains at large.

The man from North York is facing charges which include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, break and enter and breaching probation.

The investigation continues.