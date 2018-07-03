Featured
Suspect still at large following Barrie police chase
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 1:48PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 1:53PM EDT
One man is still at large after a police chase in Barrie Saturday evening.
Provincial police say they responded to a driving complaint call for a possible impaired driver.
According to OPP, a white Kia Forte failed to pull-over, which prompted a police pursuit around 7 pm on Saturday.
The car later crashed, but the two men inside fled on foot. A 21-year-old man from North York was arrested, but the other remains at large.
The man from North York is facing charges which include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, break and enter and breaching probation.
The investigation continues.